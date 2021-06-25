Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to announce $6.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.27 billion. Gilead Sciences posted sales of $5.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year sales of $24.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.29 billion to $25.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.23 billion to $25.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

GILD stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.83. 295,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,758,606. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.90. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $78.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 236.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

