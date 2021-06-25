GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays restated a sell rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,539.13 ($20.11).

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,404.80 ($18.35) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,362.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,671.60 ($21.84).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.77%.

In related news, insider Urs Rohner bought 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Insiders have purchased 648 shares of company stock worth $867,889 in the last ninety days.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

