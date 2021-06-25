GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,800 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been assigned a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.57% from the company’s previous close.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Libertas Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,539.13 ($20.11).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,411 ($18.43) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,671.60 ($21.84). The firm has a market cap of £70.99 billion and a PE ratio of 13.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,362.76.

In related news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 648 shares of company stock worth $867,889.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

