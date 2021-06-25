GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,800 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been assigned a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.57% from the company’s previous close.
GSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Libertas Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,539.13 ($20.11).
LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,411 ($18.43) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,671.60 ($21.84). The firm has a market cap of £70.99 billion and a PE ratio of 13.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,362.76.
About GlaxoSmithKline
GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
