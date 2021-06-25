Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF were worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 262.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SOCL opened at $71.37 on Friday. Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $79.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.36.

