Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Receives $73.53 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.53.

A number of research firms recently commented on GMED. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Globus Medical news, Director James R. Tobin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $1,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $10,314,804.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 295,543 shares of company stock worth $21,171,311. Insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $74.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.68. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.07. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $75.00.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

