GMS (NYSE:GMS) Announces Earnings Results

GMS (NYSE:GMS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.04 million. GMS had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $45.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.49. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.32 and a beta of 2.11. GMS has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 176,210 shares of company stock valued at $7,359,426. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
GMS Company Profile
GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.
Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.