GoalVest Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.8% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,493,944 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.74.

