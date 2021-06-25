GoalVest Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,629 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

ZEN stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,805. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.65 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.15.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $298.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total transaction of $1,351,490.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 94,681 shares in the company, valued at $13,670,989.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $6,129,337.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 837,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,998,610.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,508 shares of company stock valued at $28,154,404 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZEN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.27.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

