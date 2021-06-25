GoalVest Advisory LLC Buys 127 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $3.44 on Friday, hitting $908.01. 3,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,675. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $848.99. The company has a market cap of $107.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $543.03 and a 1-year high of $913.71.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total transaction of $2,141,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,934,858.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $807.21.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

