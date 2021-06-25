GoalVest Advisory LLC Buys 3,702 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.6% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,287,000. S&T Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,403,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter.

VB traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,637. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.97. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $140.25 and a one year high of $228.87.

