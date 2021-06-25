GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $963,000 Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $4.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $872.14. 3,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,218. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $852.56. The company has a market capitalization of $133.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $528.63 and a 52 week high of $890.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus boosted their target price on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $893.83.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

