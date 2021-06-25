GoalVest Advisory LLC Purchases 1,768 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 44.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.6% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $392.84. 144,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,956,350. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $384.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $274.72 and a 12-month high of $392.52.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

