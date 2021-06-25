GoalVest Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 13.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 427,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,598,000 after acquiring an additional 95,553 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Newmont by 9,756.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 16,684 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Newmont by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 158,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Newmont by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 49,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 12,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.79. The company had a trading volume of 204,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,329,435. The company has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $208,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,514 shares of company stock worth $3,148,773 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEM. Raymond James increased their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

