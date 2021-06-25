GoalVest Advisory LLC Trims Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

GoalVest Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $1,049,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,251,000 after buying an additional 470,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 128,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,267,000 after buying an additional 29,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.46 on Friday, hitting $153.97. 355,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,616,104. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $90.78 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The stock has a market cap of $466.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.11.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

