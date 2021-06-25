GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.43. GoDaddy reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $901.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $677,852. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $242,512.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,074 shares in the company, valued at $12,945,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in GoDaddy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

GDDY traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $86.02. The company had a trading volume of 592,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,748. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.01. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $93.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of -26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

