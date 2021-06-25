GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Now Covered by Analysts at Eight Capital

Eight Capital initiated coverage on shares of GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$4.10 price target on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of GoGold Resources from C$3.50 to C$3.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

GoGold Resources stock opened at C$3.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.79. GoGold Resources has a one year low of C$0.89 and a one year high of C$3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a current ratio of 7.45. The firm has a market cap of C$907.37 million and a P/E ratio of 13.35.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

