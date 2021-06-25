Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 116.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24,091 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Gold Standard Ventures during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Standard Ventures during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 61.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 82,042 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 304.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 409,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 308,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 12,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71. Gold Standard Ventures has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.14.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gold Standard Ventures will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.

