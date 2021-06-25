Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GDEN. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Golden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock opened at $45.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 2.92. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $46.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.52 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $528,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,886.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $538,509.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19,936 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

