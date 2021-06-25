Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Holdings Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) by 7,119.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,475,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455,152 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of Golden Ocean Group worth $10,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 1,473.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,446,289 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227,297 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 540.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,853 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 81,730 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 97.0% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 573,518 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 282,424 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 303.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 107,105 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 80,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,942,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,340,000 after purchasing an additional 433,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOGL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Pareto Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

GOGL stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.61.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 3.25%.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.