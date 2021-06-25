Golden Valley Mines Ltd. (CVE:GZZ) Director Glenn J. Mullan Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Golden Valley Mines Ltd. (CVE:GZZ) Director Glenn J. Mullan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.42, for a total value of C$12,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 178,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,144,981.32.

CVE:GZZ opened at C$6.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.63. The company has a market cap of C$85.97 million and a P/E ratio of 19.04. Golden Valley Mines Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$6.20 and a 1-year high of C$8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Golden Valley Mines (CVE:GZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 21st. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.37 million during the quarter.

Golden Valley Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in identifying, acquiring, and developing exploration and evaluation minerals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, cobalt, silver, molybdenum, nickel, and platinum-group elements. Its assets include 17 exploration properties located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt; the James Bay, Mistassini, and Otish regions of northern Quebec; the Nunavik region of northern Quebec; and the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

