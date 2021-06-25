GoldFund Market Capitalization Achieves $141,543.45 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 37% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 25th. One GoldFund coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. GoldFund has a market cap of $141,543.45 and $104.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GoldFund has traded 56.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GoldFund alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007910 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007747 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000157 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000243 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoldFund Coin Profile

GoldFund is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.