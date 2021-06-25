GoodHaven Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

GoodHaven Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Alleghany makes up about 4.5% of GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Alleghany worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Alleghany by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alleghany by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Alleghany during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Alleghany by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alleghany alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Y traded up $5.10 on Friday, reaching $674.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,365. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $696.50. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $462.54 and a 12-month high of $737.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alleghany news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total transaction of $1,427,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,889. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.