Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Market Cap Hits $1.04 Million

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. Over the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 39.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $336,458.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000946 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gourmet Galaxy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00053672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00020385 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.00 or 0.00580760 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00038826 BTC.

About Gourmet Galaxy

Gourmet Galaxy (CRYPTO:GUM) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gourmet Galaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gourmet Galaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gourmet Galaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.