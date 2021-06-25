Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GFTU. Shore Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grafton Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,038.33 ($13.57).

Get Grafton Group alerts:

Shares of LON GFTU opened at GBX 1,179 ($15.40) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.83 billion and a PE ratio of 26.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28. Grafton Group has a 52-week low of GBX 612 ($8.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,278 ($16.70). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,163.42.

In other Grafton Group news, insider David Arnold sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,195 ($15.61), for a total value of £29,875 ($39,031.88). Also, insider Gavin Slark sold 22,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,246 ($16.28), for a total value of £278,206.88 ($363,479.07). Insiders sold 204,828 shares of company stock worth $246,448,188 in the last three months.

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.