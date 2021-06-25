Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires New Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in shares of QCR by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 115,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in QCR by 509.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 35,696 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in QCR by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 53,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in QCR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in QCR by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. 67.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QCRH shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.
QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $65.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.17 million. QCR had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 11.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. QCR’s payout ratio is 6.06%.
About QCR
QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.
