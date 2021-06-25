Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 6,347 Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,347 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,058,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,407,000 after acquiring an additional 255,919 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 12.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,387,000 after acquiring an additional 83,453 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at $32,148,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 592,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,562 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

NYSE BCC opened at $57.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.48. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $78.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

In other news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $639,606.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,942.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $155,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,854 shares of company stock worth $994,992. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

