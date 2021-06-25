Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $414,000 Stock Holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Park National were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Park National by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,812,000 after buying an additional 98,090 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park National in the 4th quarter valued at $2,500,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,679,000 after purchasing an additional 24,202 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 17,634 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 17,277 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

PRK stock opened at $122.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.24. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Park National Co. has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $141.96.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $114.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.61 million. Park National had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 30.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Park National’s payout ratio is 53.44%.

About Park National

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

