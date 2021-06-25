Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Invests $349,000 in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BZH. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 19.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BZH. TheStreet upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $20.19 on Friday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $631.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.13.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.29. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $549.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,771,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

