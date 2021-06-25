Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 4,208 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 53.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $7,017,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth $65,413,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 114,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,673,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,235,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $566,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,534.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,870 shares of company stock valued at $758,605 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRUS. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $80.41 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.74.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.05 million. Analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

