Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes $270,000 Position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANAT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American National Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American National Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in American National Group by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in American National Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in American National Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American National Group alerts:

ANAT opened at $149.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.79. American National Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.04 and a 1 year high of $157.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%.

American National Group Profile

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American National Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.