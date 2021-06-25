Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 53,190 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. 53.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $30.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.30. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,176,838.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NCLH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.85.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

