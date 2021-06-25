Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) and Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI) Head to Head Contrast

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) and Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.5% of Great Ajax shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Great Ajax shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Horizon Group Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Great Ajax and Horizon Group Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Ajax 60.35% 9.63% 2.27% Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Great Ajax has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Group Properties has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Great Ajax and Horizon Group Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Ajax $51.38 million 5.75 $28.50 million $0.93 13.82 Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Great Ajax has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Group Properties.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Great Ajax and Horizon Group Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Ajax 0 1 3 0 2.75 Horizon Group Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Great Ajax currently has a consensus price target of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 21.92%. Given Great Ajax’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Great Ajax is more favorable than Horizon Group Properties.

Summary

Great Ajax beats Horizon Group Properties on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. In addition, it acquires and originates small balance commercial loans (SBC) secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed-use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties through a foreclosure event of a loan or a direct acquisition. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Great Ajax Corp. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Tigard, Oregon.

About Horizon Group Properties

Horizon Group Properties, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, and development of shopping centers in the United States. It operates through a subsidiary, Horizon Group Properties LP. Horizon Group Properties was founded in 1998 and is based in Rosemont, Illinois with additional offices in Muskegon, Michigan and Chicago, Illinois. Horizon Group Properties Inc. (OTCPK: HGPI) operates independently of Prime Retail Inc. as of June 17, 1998.

