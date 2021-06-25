Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 170 ($2.22).

GNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Greencore Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of LON GNC opened at GBX 126.18 ($1.65) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70. Greencore Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 87.25 ($1.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 174.30 ($2.28). The firm has a market cap of £664.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 148.89.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

