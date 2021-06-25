GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) fell 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.52. 1,104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 77,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

Several research firms have weighed in on GHG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.56.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $44.41 million for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Equities research analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GHG. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 71.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops and sells leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,300 hotels with 315,335 rooms in operation covering 345 cities in China, and an additional 1,186 hotels with 83,106 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.