Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.49

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.49 and last traded at $18.39, with a volume of 2680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.38.

GDYN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -94.20 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.71.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Yueou Wang sold 39,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $623,628.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,584 shares in the company, valued at $887,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 207,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 327,630 shares of company stock valued at $5,138,209. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 54.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 39,912 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $5,564,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 27.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 251,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 54,107 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 11.5% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.