Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.49

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.49 and last traded at $18.39, with a volume of 2680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GDYN shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grid Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.20 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.71.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 million. Equities analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Yueou Wang sold 39,050 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $623,628.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Benhamou sold 25,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $397,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 263,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,196,819.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 327,630 shares of company stock valued at $5,138,209. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,029,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,267,000 after acquiring an additional 81,485 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,014,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,015,000 after acquiring an additional 269,529 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,527,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,840,000 after acquiring an additional 427,000 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,377,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 363,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 907,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after acquiring an additional 126,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

