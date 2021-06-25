Grid+ Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Grid+ coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grid+ has a total market cap of $6.37 million and $43,047.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Grid+ has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00054267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003409 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00020575 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $194.37 or 0.00600619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00038699 BTC.

Grid+ Coin Profile

Grid+ (GRID) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grid+’s official message board is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86 . Grid+’s official website is gridplus.io . The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Grid+ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

