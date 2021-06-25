GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) versus APA (NASDAQ:APA) Head to Head Review

GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) and APA (NASDAQ:APA) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GrowMax Resources and APA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrowMax Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A APA 0 9 11 1 2.62

APA has a consensus price target of $22.73, suggesting a potential upside of 2.09%. Given APA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe APA is more favorable than GrowMax Resources.

Risk & Volatility

GrowMax Resources has a beta of 3.27, suggesting that its share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, APA has a beta of 4.93, suggesting that its share price is 393% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GrowMax Resources and APA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrowMax Resources N/A N/A N/A APA -0.06% -48.58% -0.11%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.1% of APA shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of APA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GrowMax Resources and APA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrowMax Resources N/A N/A -$1.72 million N/A N/A APA $4.44 billion 1.90 -$4.86 billion ($1.08) -20.61

GrowMax Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than APA.

Summary

APA beats GrowMax Resources on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GrowMax Resources

GrowMax Resources Corp. does not have significant business. Previously, it focused on the exploration, evaluation, and development of phosphate and potassium-rich brine resources, and other mineral resources in Peru. The company was formerly known as Americas Petrogas Inc. and changed its name to GrowMax Resources Corp. in August 2016. GrowMax Resources Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines. The company was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

