Grumpy Finance Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (GRUMPY)

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. Grumpy Finance has a market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Grumpy Finance has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Grumpy Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00054497 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00020617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.67 or 0.00585735 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00038931 BTC.

Grumpy Finance Profile

Grumpy Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grumpy Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grumpy Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

