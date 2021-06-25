Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.02

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$33.02 and last traded at C$33.02, with a volume of 2647 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$32.40.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$30.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$922.11 million and a PE ratio of 3.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This is an increase from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.71%.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:GCG.A)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.