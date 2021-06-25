Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $21,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 3.6% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.8% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.8% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,138,000. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,259,909. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.42. The firm has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a PE ratio of 84.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.95.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

