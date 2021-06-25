Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,808 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Digital Realty Trust worth $31,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,754,800,000 after buying an additional 150,432 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,167,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,863,000 after buying an additional 36,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,812,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,035,000 after purchasing an additional 17,567 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,848,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,847,000 after purchasing an additional 517,002 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,765,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,284,000 after purchasing an additional 84,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

DLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $150.50. 4,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,438. The company has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.09. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $56,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CIO Gregory S. Wright sold 12,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total transaction of $1,848,430.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,590 shares of company stock valued at $86,767,205 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.