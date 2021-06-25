Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 649,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,897 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $20,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.84. The stock had a trading volume of 10,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848,981. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $35.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.79.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

