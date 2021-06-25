Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,426 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $23,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 28.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 9.4% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 259.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 120,392 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 244.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 57,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 41,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upgraded Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.95. The stock had a trading volume of 16,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,524. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.90. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of -231.96, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $59.75.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.22%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $1,005,929.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,257,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

