Guider (GDR) Price Down 25% Over Last Week

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 25th. Guider has a market capitalization of $9,710.76 and $74.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Guider has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar. One Guider coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00054207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003404 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00020359 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.11 or 0.00590688 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00038059 BTC.

Guider Coin Profile

Guider (GDR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Buying and Selling Guider

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

