Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,648 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Chubb were worth $17,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $493,517,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Chubb by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,671,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,693 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,455,000 after purchasing an additional 869,978 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,160,000 after purchasing an additional 625,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Chubb by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 748,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,155,000 after purchasing an additional 548,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.56.

Shares of CB stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.30. 21,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,181. The firm has a market cap of $72.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.24. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $111.93 and a 1 year high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.