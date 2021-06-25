Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 10,403 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,771 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 10,403 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 0.6% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $45,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Netflix by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded up $10.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $528.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,857. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $502.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $432.14 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $234.44 billion, a PE ratio of 62.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $586.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $596.65.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

