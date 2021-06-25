Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 25,344 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,344 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $20,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 98.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 780.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.70. The company had a trading volume of 513,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,082,788. The firm has a market cap of $92.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.71. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.29.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $725,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,604,468.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,681 shares of company stock valued at $8,136,185 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

