Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,362 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $35,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 33,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 328,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,801,000 after buying an additional 107,688 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.50.

In other news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $1,052,262.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,925.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total value of $1,498,626.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,521,727.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,048 shares of company stock valued at $6,328,010. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $1.91 on Friday, hitting $293.47. The stock had a trading volume of 34,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,512. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $210.15 and a 52-week high of $297.80. The firm has a market cap of $186.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $286.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

