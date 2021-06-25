GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.76

GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.76 and traded as high as $6.88. GWG shares last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 24,900 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92 and a beta of -0.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of GWG during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GWG by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GWG by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in GWG by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GWG by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 48,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the period. 2.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWG Holdings, Inc, a financial services company, provides various liquidity products and services for the owners of illiquid alternative assets. It operates through two segments, Secondary Life Insurance and Investment in Beneficient. The company offers liquidity to owners of life insurance products; and owns a portfolio of life insurance policies.

